Sudha Murty Nominated To Rajya Sabha; 'Nari Shakti,' Says PM Modi

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. Congratulating Ms Murty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to the country's 'Nari Shakti' as the announcement came on International Women's Day.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," said PM Modi.

The President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of the Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services.