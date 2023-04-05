Sudha Murty Receives Padma Bhushan. Daughter Akshata In Attendance

Akshata Murty was present at the Awards ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma awards to distinguished awardees across diverse fields at Rashtrapati Bhavan Wednesday evening. At the function, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was also conferred with Padma Bhushan for social work.

Among those present at the awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan included her daughter Akshata Murty, who is married to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sudha Murty's husband and Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, son Rohan Murty, and her sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni were also present at the ceremony.

See the picture here:

A philanthropist, and renowned author, Sudhar Murty, was also the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation until December 2021.

Prior to this, Akshata Murty, her two daughters and her mother Sudha Murty were spotted holidaying at Benaulim Beach in south Goa, in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and several Union ministers and other guests were also present at the function.

A total of 53 awardees were given the honour on Wednesday--three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri. Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, is given for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Veteran socialist leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, physicist Deepak Dhar, novelist S L Bhyrappa, Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, music director M M Keeravaani were among the notable personalities who received the Padma awards, as per a PTI report.