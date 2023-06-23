'Success Of Modi Doctrine': Amit Shah On White House Welcome To PM

"A people's leader at home and a charismatic statesman on the global stage."

The grand welcome accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House underscores the success of his diplomacy doctrine and is a source of pride for every Indian, top BJP leaders said on Thursday.

Several BJP leaders and ministers tweeted a video of the formal ceremony organised to welcome Modi to the While House.

"A grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji at the White House radiates with the success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, posting a video of the event on Twitter.

A grand welcome to PM @narendramodi Ji at the White House radiates with the success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy. A people's leader at home and a charismatic statesman on the global stage, the accolades bestowed upon Modi Ji are a source of pride for every Indian. pic.twitter.com/zZIbNohPq5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2023

"A people's leader at home and a charismatic statesman on the global stage, the accolades bestowed upon Modi Ji are a source of pride for every Indian," he added.

Posting a video clip of the welcome ceremony on Twitter, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "I can't remember any world leader having got this kind of reception and attention from the White House." Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted the video clip and said, "Feeling proud."

Prime Minister Modi is on a state visit to the US from June 21 to 24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

