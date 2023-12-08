Student Injured In Crossfire Between Rival Aligarh University Groups

Aligarh Muslim University Proctor said three persons were involved in the shooting.

A medical student was allegedly injured after she was caught in a crossfire by two rival groups at the Aligarh Muslim University here, prompting authorities to crack down on "illegal occupants" in its hostels, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the two groups allegedly opened fire at each other near the Maulana Azad Library on the campus premises.

Aneeqa Roshan Khayal who allegedly got injured in the crossfire was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital where doctors described her condition as "out of danger", the police said.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor Prof Mohd Waseem said three persons were involved in the shooting incident and all of them were "outsiders".

Following the incident, the police and the proctorial team, working on a tip-off, raided a university hostel on Wednesday night and caught one of the accused, identified as Mehtab, the officials said.

A case has been lodged against Mehtab and two other unidentified persons who are also believed to be outsiders, they added.

The firing incident has prompted AMU authorities to launch a crackdown in its different hostels against "illegal occupants" who have been reportedly taking shelter there in recent months.

"AMU authorities launched the crackdown on Thursday evening and about half a dozen odd illegal occupants have already been evacuated from some hostels," AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada told PTI.

Mr Peerzada added that "members of the proctorial team also carried out intensive checking of vehicles parked inside various hostels" in an attempt to get hold of vehicle owners whose "records are incomplete".

On Thursday afternoon, a high-level meeting was held by the AMU vice-chancellor with all senior officials to take stock of the law and order situation in the campus, the varsity's officials said.

The AMU authorities have also urged all bonafide students to immediately report if any unauthorised person is found staying in any hostel room, they added.

Meanwhile, a senior university official told PTI, "A number of violent incidents including shootouts have been reported on the campus during the recent months and the latest crackdown, though belated, is certainly welcome."

