Strict Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-4 Lifted In Delhi As Air Quality Improves

Delhi has removed GRAP-4 conditions on controlling air pollution a week after imposing it due to the worsening situation.

The Graded Response Action Plan's (GRAP) sub-committee in a meeting today said air quality in the Delhi region has improved.

"AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement since yesterday night owing to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement today.

It said the AQI "has been recorded as 271 ('poor' category) on Wednesday." However, it also pointed out a new concern - "air quality forecast provided by IMD/IITM suggests an increase in AQI of Delhi due to slower winds in coming days."

The CAQM imposed GRAP-4 after AQI breached 450 on December 13, which meant air quality was "severe". All actions under GRAP 1 to 3 will remain effective, it said.