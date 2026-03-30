Stray Bullet Kills Retired Army Brigadier During Morning Walk In Dehradun

A retired 74-year-old Army brigadier was killed after being hit by a stray bullet while out for his morning walk in Dehradun on Monday, after a late-night dispute over DJ music at a nightclub spilled onto the streets and turned violent.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:30 am after a confrontation between two groups travelling in a Scorpio and a Fortuner. The dispute reportedly began earlier at a Gen-Z nightclub in Dehradun, where an argument broke out over the playing of songs on the DJ.

The argument continued outside the club and escalated further when one group allegedly chased the other in a black Scorpio. During the chase, the occupants of the Scorpio opened fire at the Fortuner and also attacked the occupants with iron rods and sticks.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicles were moving at high speed as shots were fired. Several people travelling in the Fortuner were seriously injured in the attack. Witnesses added that the situation could have been even more dangerous if more pedestrians had been present on the road at that time.

Kuldeep Bisht, an eyewitness, said the Scorpio occupants were firing repeatedly at the Fortuner. During the shooting, a bullet struck the 74-year-old retired brigadier, who was walking nearby. He was rushed to hospital but died during treatment.

Officials said they are investigating the incident and are probing all links to the earlier dispute at the nightclub.

