Ex-HR Professional Cuts Expenses By 70%, Challenges India's Retirement Math With Rs 1 Crore Corpus

Amit Chilka, a 46-year-old former HR professional with more than 22 years of leadership experience at companies such as Wipro, Cognizant, and Synechron, has triggered a major online discussion after sharing his unconventional approach to early retirement in India. Chilka left corporate life at the age of 45 and challenged the popular belief that Indians need an enormous retirement corpus to step away from high-pressure jobs. According to him, controlling expenses and redesigning one's lifestyle can be far more powerful than endlessly chasing a larger investment portfolio.

He clarified that he is neither dependent on passive income nor withdrawing from his long-term investments to sustain daily life.

Instead, his financial model is built around two separate pillars. The first is a Rs 1 crore corpus spread across mutual funds, PPF, NPS, and a dedicated child education fund, all of which remain untouched and continue to compound over time. The second is a fully owned flat in Pune that generates rental income, which he reinvests instead of spending. His monthly expenses are currently covered through active income from independent consulting, coaching assignments, and leadership retreats that he now conducts at his own pace from Dehradun.

"I retired at 45 with Rs 1 crore. Not Rs 5 crore. Not Rs 10 crore. Most FIRE experts won't tell you their actual number. Here is mine. Rs 1 crore, across mutual funds, PPF, NPS, and a child education fund — plus one flat in Pune, owned outright, producing rental income. That was the whole structure. That was enough," the post read.

See the post here:

How Moving to Dehradun Changed the Equation

Chilka said relocating from Pune to Dehradun dramatically reduced his monthly expenses from nearly Rs 1.5 lakh to around Rs 50,000. The shift, he explained, came not from deprivation but from changing priorities and lifestyle choices.

He said the move altered his financial arithmetic more than any investment strategy ever could. According to him, living in Dehradun costs nearly 70% less than his previous life in Pune because the things he values most now—morning walks, reading, time with family, open spaces, and a slower pace of life, require very little money.

Chilka also revealed that his consulting and coaching work began only after he quit his corporate role. He left with his savings corpus and rental income, while the freelancing business developed gradually over the following year. Some months were financially comfortable, while others were uncertain, he said, but the income now covers his living expenses without requiring him to dip into investments.

His viral post comes amid growing conversations around retirement planning in urban India, especially after some wealth management experts recently claimed that Indians may need as much as Rs 40 crore for a financially secure retirement.

Chilka argued that many professionals remain stuck in stressful corporate jobs because rising salaries are quickly consumed by EMIs, multiple properties, and lifestyle inflation. In his view, these financial commitments often become a trap rather than a symbol of success.

"The experts who tell you that you need ₹10 crore are not wrong about the mathematics. But most people chasing ₹10 crore are chasing it from inside a lifestyle they will never want to leave because the corpus target has been sized to sustain that lifestyle, and the lifestyle has been built around the corpus target. A closed loop with no exit," he added.

Reacting to his post, one user wrote, "Insightful and absolutely making sense. I am almost on the same path at 51. Building my freelance practice. The financial advisers tell you that you cannot retire. The truth is - about 12 hrs with GEN AI building a retirement calculator is giving me a number which is surprisingly quite comfortable. Really proud of spending these hrs with the AI tool and building a full fledged app which is now hosted on a webpage. Would love to help & guide people who are trying to figure this out."

Another commented, "Decision to move to Dehradun is the central lesson here. Three years back when I moved from Mumbai to Pawna, everyone including everyone thought this was an impractical and unwise decision. It's not that i was hell bent but I asked myself why not…Three years down the line, lesser fixed cost, better AQI, stunning natural beauty, adequate income - makes me think how wrong my decision was not having done it earlier."