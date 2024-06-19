'Stood Against Hatred': INDIA Bloc Leaders Wishes Rahul Gandhi On Birthday

Rahul Gandhi turned 54 today and celebrated with a cake at the Congress headquarters (File/AFP)

Birthday wishes poured in for Rahul Gandhi as he turned 54 today with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying that Mr Gandhi's unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution and emphatic compassion for millions of unheard voices set him apart.

Rahul Gandhi, MP from Rae Bareli and a former Congress president, urged all party workers to avoid any grand celebrations, and instead engage in humanitarian efforts and charity.

Mr Gandhi celebrated his birthday at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and cut a cake with Mr Kharge. Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi and treasurer Ajay Maken were also present. Rahul Gandhi also interacted with party workers.

In a post on X, Mr Kharge wrote: "Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities that set you apart," Kharge said of Gandhi.

"Congress party's ethos of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion is visible in all your actions, as you continue in your mission to wipe off the tear from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power," he said, wishing Mr Gandhi a long, healthy, and happy life ahead.

Responding to the wish, Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress President Kharge ji, thank you very much for your kind wishes. Your leadership and guidance inspire us all to continue fighting for an equitable and just India." He also thanked Congress leaders, workers, and others for wishing him on his birthday.

Priyanka Gandhi posted a heartfelt message for her brother and said he was her "friend, argumentative guide, philosopher, and leader".

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe, and everything lights up the path. Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher, and leader. Keep shining, love you the most!" the Congress general secretary said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin wished Mr Gandhi on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, dear brother Rahul Gandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success," Mr Stalin said on X.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar wrote: "Warm Birthday Greetings Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you a healthy, long, and successful life ahead."

His daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule wished Mr Gandhi a healthy year ahead.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also wished Mr Gandhi on his birthday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Happiest returns of the day brother Rahul Gandhi! You have exhibited remarkable vision and leadership. Wishing you a long, happy, healthy, and successful life ahead!"

Congress general secretary, in-charge, organisation, KC Venugopal said, "I join crores of Indians in wishing our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi ji a very happy birthday! Rahul ji is the undisputed leader of India's poor, marginalised, and backward citizens. The voice of the voiceless, the pillar of strength for the weak, the guardian of our Constitution, the quintessential Nyay Yoddha, and India's brightest hope for a glorious future!"

"His selfless, dedicated, and passionate commitment to serving the people is an inspiration for us all and his moral compass guides us every step of the way," he said.

"He has seen the toughest of times, faced the worst abuses, withstood attacks from all corners, but he has stood tall and never wavered from his principles no matter the ridicule or insult he faces," Mr Venugopal said.

"In him today, our country has a conscience keeper and a leader who has a lifelong mission of making our country into an inclusive, progressive and prosperous nation of all our dreams," he added.

"I wish him a lifetime full of joy and the strength to fight the good fight! Rahul ji has specially instructed all Congress workers that they should avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts, charity and in an environmentally friendly manner," Mr Venugopal said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also wished Rahul Gandhi and said his persona is to fight against all odds.

"His outlook is to stand by the underprivileged. Sacrifice is inheritance and fighting is his philosophy. He is sagacious and the only leader to fulfil India's aspirations for tomorrow," Mr Reddy said.

In a post, the Congress said, "Happy birthday to a leader who taught us to 'Choose Love'. Choose love when hate is hurled at you. Choose love when kindness appears impossible. Choose love when the going gets tough. Choose love when compassion depletes.

"One leader who stood against anger, hatred, and tears. One leader who led from the front to reclaim our democracy. One leader who ushered in light and rekindled hope. Thank you for being you Rahul Gandhi ji," the party said.

Indian Youth Congress workers distributed air coolers to those living in shelter homes in Delhi to celebrate their leader's birthday.

