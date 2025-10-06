MGR's Statue Vandalised In Madurai, AIADMK Stages Protest

A 35-year-old statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (MGR) was vandalised and uprooted from its pedestal in Madurai on Monday, triggering outrage among party cadres and calls for swift police action.

The 3.5-foot-high statue, located near the famous Jallikattu (bull-taming) arena at Avaniyapuram in the Thirupparankundram constituency, was found toppled early this morning. Locals, who have revered the statue for decades, said the site had the feel of a shrine and that the damage deeply hurt their sentiments.

A senior police officer told NDTV that "investigation is underway with the help of CCTV footage," adding, "We expect to arrest the culprits by this evening."

AIADMK functionaries immediately reached the spot and reinstalled the statue after repairing minor damage. The party's district leaders also lodged a formal complaint with the Avaniyapuram police seeking the arrest of those responsible.

Condemning the incident, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) demanded the arrest of the culprits, calling them "anti-social elements."

He said, "This cowardly act was carried out by those who cannot face MGR's enduring fame and policies. The police must take stringent action against them."

Local AIADMK leaders urged the authorities to strengthen night patrolling in the area, pointing out that the stretch where the incident occurred lacks adequate security despite heavy movement of traffic including school vehicles.

The police have registered a case and are scanning surveillance footage from nearby establishments to identify the vandals.