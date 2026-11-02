State Flag, Mandatory Tamil: Vijay's Minister Sparks Controversy With Fresh Remark

Tamil Nadu will have a state flag, state minister Aadhav Arjuna has said, sparking a controversy. "Many states have flag for their state. Tamil Nadu doesn't have flag. A state flag for Tamil Nadu will be introduced," he said.

The Indian Constitution does not prohibit a state flag. But the BJP questioned the move, saying it is secessionist. In a post on social media platform X, the BJP's Vinoj P Selvam said, "This rhetoric risks nurturing a separatist mindset, teaching people to see their Tamil and Indian identities as competing loyalties. Why manufacture a divide where we should take pride in both?"

"Our language did not wait for your flag. Our civilisation does not need your certificate. And our Tamil identity does not become any smaller beneath the Indian Tricolour".

In his announcement, Aadhav Arjuna called a two-language policy "necessary". But said, "We have to prioritise mother tongue Tamil from school days".

"English is just a business language. In China, Japan and France they speak in their language. Tamil should not be a language that can be chosen. It should be mandatory," he added.

"If your concern is truly Tamil, show some consistency. You insist on Tamil in temples. Will you demand the same in churches and mosques? Or does your enthusiasm for compulsory Tamil stop at the temple gates... Apply your principle equally. Then lecture us about a Tamil flag.

"Tell us your plans for Tamil-medium students, jobs for our youth, Tamil research and opportunities for our entrepreneurs. Give us targets. Give us deadlines. Designing a flag is easy. Delivering a future takes work," he added.