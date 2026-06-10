State Crackdown Shuts Down Illegal Ghee Manufacturing Hub in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration has executed a massive raid in Ahmedabad. Operating under a strict zero tolerance mandate issued by the Minister of State for Health, Praful Pansheriya, a joint task force consisting of the Gandhinagar Flying Squad and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation launched a surprise inspection in the city's industrial zone.

The enforcement teams targeted Shree Matangi Dairy and Food Products, located in the Kathwada area, completely sealing the factory after uncovering a large-scale illegal operation.

During the extensive search of the production facility, food safety officers uncovered major discrepancies, revealing that the unit was operating without a valid manufacturing license. Furthermore, investigators found that the facility was deceptively packaging its goods under the brand name of an entirely different firm.

A lack of transparent bookkeeping, including the complete absence of mandatory purchase and sale documentation, immediately raised red flags regarding the legitimacy of the entire business.

The joint operation resulted in the seizure of 452 liters of suspected adulterated ghee, with an estimated market value of 2.85 lakh rupees.

Authorities grew highly suspicious of the product's authenticity due to its exceptionally low market selling price, which economic analysis suggests is far below the baseline cost required to process genuine dairy products.

Investigators strongly suspect the substance may be a mixture of cheap vegetable fats and oils designed to mimic standard cow ghee.

To determine the exact composition of the seized material, food safety officials have collected random batches and dispatched them to state laboratories for rigorous chemical and forensic testing.