8 Killed, 9 Injured In Blast Inside Illegal Ahmedabad Firecracker Factory

At least 8 people died, and 9 sustained serious injuries in a blast inside an illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The factory, Talent Fireworks, is located in the Vastral area of the city. It was being run on a farm as its license had been cancelled.

The injured have been rushed to the civil hospital and LG Hospital in Maninagar for treatment.

Officials of the fire department told NDTV that they received the call about the blast at 3.30 pm.

The fire department and the RAF reached the site first and started the rescue-and-relief operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the accident victims.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on X, quoting him.