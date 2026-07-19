Girl, 4, Kidnapped From Railway Station In Gujarat, Found Murdered

In a shocking incident that has sent waves of grief and outrage through Anand district, a four-year-old girl was kidnapped from the Valsad railway station's premises and murdered.

The victim belonged to a marginalised family that had arrived in the area just a few days ago. Lacking permanent shelter, the family had been staying at the railway station and earning a livelihood by collecting waste.

The police suspect the child was subjected to sexual assault.

Vadodara Division Railway Police Deputy Superintendent G S Baraiya stated that while initial signs point toward a heinous crime, official confirmation regarding assault will depend entirely on the final post-mortem report.

A massive manhunt is underway to arrest the man who killed the victim.

Multiple police teams from the Anand division have been deployed to crack the case. They are closely scanning CCTV footage and analysing technical evidence.

Investigators have already retrieved security footage showing an unidentified individual leading the child away from the station.

The police expect to arrest the accused soon.