Flight Operations Stopped At Srinagar Airport Over Snowfall

Moderate snowfall started in the morning in Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar (File Photo)

Flight operations at the Srinagar international airport were stopped on Wednesday over poor visibility and continued snowfall in the valley, an airport official said.

"We will take a call on resumption of flights after the weather improves," he said, adding that the runway was covered in snow.

Moderate snowfall started in the morning. The weather office has forecast heavy snowfall in the valley from January 19 to 23 due to the development of an intense western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir.

An advisory issued by the weather department has asked people to prepare well in advance as the spell was expected to be heavy leading to disruption of surface and air traffic during the period.