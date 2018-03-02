Sridevi's Ashes To Be Immersed In Rameswaram Tomorrow The ashes brought by Mr Kapoor in a special aircraft will be taken to holy island town of Rameswaram tomorrow and immersed in the sea there, airport sources said.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel. Chennai: An urn carrying the ashes of Bollywood Superstar Sridevi was brought to Chennai today by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram.



The ashes brought by Mr Kapoor in a special aircraft will be taken to holy island town of Rameswaram tomorrow and immersed in the sea there, airport sources said.



Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel.



The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had "accidentally drowned" in her hotel bathtub.



Sridevi was in Dubai with Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Her elder daughter Janhvi gave the event a miss due to work commitments.



The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28.



Her death sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly.







