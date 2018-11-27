Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers At Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram Temple

Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his son, Anant Ambani and was welcomed by the executive officer Mangayarkarasi.

Updated: November 27, 2018 18:01 IST
Mukesh Ambani said he was impressed by the Rameswaram temple's architecture (AFP)


Rameswaram: 

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday visited the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and offered prayers ahead of his daughter Isha Ambani's wedding scheduled next month.

After offering prayers, Mr Ambani placed the wedding invitation card of his daughter at the feet of the presiding deity.

Mukesh Ambani earlier in the day visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh

Later, the Reliance Industries chairman said he was impressed by the temple's architecture.

Mr Ambani donated Rs 55,000 to the temple.

