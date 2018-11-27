Mukesh Ambani Offers Daughter Isha's Wedding Invite To Lord Balaji

Mukesh Ambani and his son, Anant Ambani were seen leaving the Tirupati Temple

Just days before Isha Ambani is set to wed her long-time friend and industrialist Anand Piramal, her billionaire father Mukesh Ambani and her brother Anant Ambani visited the Tirupati Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh earlier this morning to place their wedding invitation before Lord Venkateshwara.

Mukesh Ambani and his youngest son, Anant Ambani were seen leaving the Venkateswara Swamy Temple, popularly known as the Tirupati Temple. Mukesh Ambani was seen wearing a red silk scarf around his body.

The temple is known to be one of the richest Hindu temples in the world with the temple's earnings during 2018-19 expected to be Rs. 2,894 crore.

The Ambanis had reportedly given the first wedding invite at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in October.

After a lavish engagement ceremony in September at Italy's paradise-like destination - Lake Como, the Ambanis had in October, announced the date for the Isha-Anand wedding. "We are delighted to share that the marriage of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will take place in the residence of Shri Mukesh Ambani and Smt. Nita Ambani in Mumbai with family members and close friends on 12th December, 2018. The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture," a statement by the Ambanis and the Piramals said.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and the two families have known each other for over four decades.

While India's richest man Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Anand's father Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, whose interests range from pharmaceuticals to financial services.

Earlier this year, Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. It was followed by a private party in May.

Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal at their lavish 3-day engagement at Lake Como.

The news of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement came just months after her twin brother Akash got engaged to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta.