Ambanis Visit Siddhivinayak Temple To Offer Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's Wedding Card

The Ambanis were photographed at Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple.

After a beautiful engagement ceremony in Italy last month, it seems like the Ambanis are gearing up for the wedding of Isha Ambani to Anand Piramal. Last night, Mukesh Ambani was seen at the Siddhivinayak Temple with Nita Ambani, reportedly to offer Isha's wedding card and seek blessings at the famous Mumbai temple. They were with matriarch Kokilaben Ambani and their youngest son, Anant Ambani.

The Ambanis were at the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer the first invite for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding, which will reportedly take place in December. In June, the Ambanis had also offered the invitation card for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement at the same temple.

Mukesh Ambani was seen in a traditional kurta and Nita Ambani chose a chartreuse kurta with a heavy red dupatta.



Take a look at the photographs below:



While the family has not yet revealed the wedding date, it seems like preparations are on in full swing. Photos shared on Instagram one day ago show Nita dressed up for a Ganesh Pooja, which was apparently held to kick off the wedding celebrations.





Another photograph shared by designer Abu Jani shows Isha Ambani with Shloka Mehta and cousin Isheta Salgaocar. Shloka Mehta is engaged to Isha's twin, Akash Ambani.





Last month, pictures of Isha Ambani's fairytale engagement at Lake Como in Italy surfaced on the Internet. Isha's fiance Anand Piramal is the son of Ajay Piramal, who is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies. Their engagement was a lavish three-day affair featuring friends, family and a host of Bollywood stars.