Watch: Mukesh Ambani Walks Daughter Isha At 'Fairytale' Engagement Party

Happy Daughter's Day 2018: Mukesh Ambani walked his daughter Isha up to her fiance Anand Piramal.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's reported engagement ceremony in Italy saw many candid moments of India's richest family, photos and videos of which are being widely shared on social media.



The stunning lakeside venue in northern Italy's Lake Como, with mountains in the backdrop, set stage for what looked a fairy-tale event.

A short clip shows the proud father, holding Isha's hands and walking his daughter to Anand. Ishan's twin recently-engaged twin brother Akash and his fiance; Shloka Mehta can be seen holding hands and walking behind the senior Ambani and Isha. Behind Akash and Shloka is the youngest Ambani, Anant.

Isha Ambani can been seeing waving at the guests as they walk. Anand Piramal then takes over from Mukesh Ambani, holding her hands and walking her down the lawn. Mother Nita Ambani is seen clapping as the couple takes their spot by the side of the lake.

Another picture doing the rounds on social media shows the father-daughter duo standing together on a balcony. At Isha's pre-engagement party hosted by the Ambanis in Mumbai in May, Mukesh Ambani danced with his daughter to Dilbaro song from Raazi.

The pictures and videos of the father and the daughter were an instant hit online on Sunday which also happens to be Daughter's Day.

A number of Bollywood celebrities, the Ambanis' friends and extended family members flew to Italy for the three-day celebrations. In the attendance list were Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johan, Manish Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja and Janhvi Kapoor.

Anand Piramal is the son of Ajay Piramal, the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, whose interests range from pharmaceuticals to financial services and real estate financing.