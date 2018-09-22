Daughter's Day 2018: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Daughter

Daughter's Day 2018 will be celebrated in India on September 23. It is also called the National Daughter's Day. Many developing and developed countries celebrate Daughter's Day, but on different dates. The day assumes importance in India as it promotes the idea that having daughters is not a taboo. The Daughter's Day is also celebrated to create awareness against female infanticide in India. Parents can engage in a number of activities to make their daughters feel special, including giving gifts, making cards for them and taking them out for dinner. Here are the WhatsApp messages and quotes that can be sent to wish the daughters of the country.
- "Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful, and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter!"
- "Sometimes when I feel so down and out, I only need to look at you and be reminded that you are my miracle. I love you, baby girl."
- "If you ever need me for anything, I'm just a call away. I don't care how insignificant the problem is. I want you to know that I will always be here for you."
- "My love for you only grows stronger over the years. We share an unbreakable bond that only mothers and daughters will understand. I love you forever and always."
- "You will stumble and fall. You will not have all the answers, and your heart will be broken. But you know what? I will be here for you through it all. I love you, my dearest daughter."
- "I love all that you are, not only because you are my daughter, but because you have a good heart and a strong spirit. Keep doing me proud, sweet doll"
- "You may be all grown up now, but you will always be a little girl to me. The only difference is that my love for you now is so much stronger, deeper, and bigger!"
- "You motivate me to be an awesome mother. Even if we don't always get along, the love will never be gone from our hearts. That's just how it's going to be forever."
- "You will never truly understand how much a parent can love a daughter until you become a parent yourself. I love you, sweetheart!"
- "You are my strength on the difficult days. Thank you for being such a wonderful daughter. I love you."