Daughter's Day 2018: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Daughter

Daughter's Day 2018: Here are the WhatsApp messages to make your daughters feel special (File)

Daughter's Day 2018 will be celebrated in India on September 23. It is also called the National Daughter's Day. Many developing and developed countries celebrate Daughter's Day, but on different dates. The day assumes importance in India as it promotes the idea that having daughters is not a taboo. The Daughter's Day is also celebrated to create awareness against female infanticide in India. Parents can engage in a number of activities to make their daughters feel special, including giving gifts, making cards for them and taking them out for dinner. Here are the WhatsApp messages and quotes that can be sent to wish the daughters of the country.