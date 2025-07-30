Tirupati Temple Board Announces New Timings For Srivani Darshan Ticket Holders

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board, that manages the Sri Venkateswaraswamy temple, is planning to launch new timings for SRIVANI offline darshan ticket holders from August 1 till 15 on trial basis.

The measure aims to significantly reduce the waiting period for devotees, who currently face up to a three-day wait for darshan.

Under the new pilot scheme, devotees who secure SRIVANI offline tickets will be able offer prayers at the temple on the same day.

Ticket issuance in Tirumala will happen on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 am daily.

Reporting time for devotees who obtain tickets in Tirumala will be at Vaikuntam Queue Complex-1 at 4.30 pm on the same day for darshan.

At Renigunta airport, darshan tickets will continue to be issued from 7 am onwards, subject to the daily quota.

The existing daily quota of 800 offline tickets in Tirumala and 200 at Renigunta Airport will remain unchanged.

Devotees who have already booked SRIVANI tickets online in advance until October 31 will maintain their usual 10 am darshan slot.

For those booking SRIVANI tickets (both offline and online) from November 1 onwards, the reporting time for darshan will be 4.30 pm at Vaikuntam Queue Complex 1.

Pilgrims are advised to arrive at the SRIVANI ticket issuing point in Tirumala precisely at 10 am to ensure a smooth process and avoid unnecessary inconvenience.