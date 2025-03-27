All You Should Know About Pamban Rail Bridge: India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, to inaugurate the Pamban Rail Bridge on April 6. The newly constructed engineering marvel is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge. This state-of-the-art infrastructure project replaces the iconic 1914 bridge and is set to transform connectivity between the mainland and Rameswaram Island. The new Pamban Bridge spans 2.5 kilometres and is built at a cost of ₹535 crore. Developed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the bridge allows for seamless rail movement and maritime navigation.

Key Features Of The New Pamban Bridge:

1. Electro-Mechanical Vertical Lift Span: The bridge is equipped with an electro-mechanical vertical lift span that can be raised in just five minutes.

2. Enhanced Navigational Clearance: With a clearance of 22 meters above sea level, the bridge provides significantly more space for vessels to pass compared to the old bridge, which had only 1.5 meters of clearance.

3. Higher Speed Limits: Trains can now travel at a speed of 75 kmph, a significant improvement from the previous limit of just 10 kmph.

4. Advanced Durability: Designed to withstand harsh coastal conditions, the bridge features stainless steel reinforcements and composite sleepers.

5. Support For Electrification: The bridge is constructed to accommodate future railway electrification to ensure compatibility with modern rail systems and enable seamless upgrades in the future.

Replacing A Century-Old Landmark

The original Pamban Rail Bridge, commissioned in 1914, was an engineering marvel of its time. After over a century of service, it was decommissioned in December 2022 due to extensive corrosion and safety concerns. The closure disrupted direct rail links to Rameswaram, affecting thousands of travellers. The new bridge restores this vital connection and ensures safer, faster and more efficient railway services to the sacred island.

Boost To Pilgrimage And Tourism

Rameswaram, home to the revered Ramanathaswamy Temple, is a significant Hindu pilgrimage destination. With the new bridge in place, train services like the Rameswaram-Tirupati Weekly Express and Rameswaram-Kanyakumari Tri-Weekly Express will resume. The connectivity is also expected to boost local businesses and tourism.

The Grand Inauguration

As April 6 approaches, Rameswaram is gearing up for a historic dual celebration – Ram Navami and the unveiling of this engineering marvel.