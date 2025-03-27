When Travel Meets Art: New Switzerland Passport Is An Ode To The Country Itself

Most passports tend to be mundane, sticking to simple designs. That is set to change with Switzerland, known for its deft craftsmanship, adding an artistic spin to its passports. RETINAA, a Geneva-based studio, was assigned the responsibility of remodelling the country's passport with a unique design by the Swiss Federal Office of Police. Safe to say, the studio followed the directive diligently, transforming the primary red cover into an intricate celebration of Switzerland's identity.

Switzerland's next-generation passport draws inspiration from the country's picturesque landscapes. The elements, featuring the towering Alpine peaks and the majestic valleys, are woven ornately on the cover.

RETINAA has meticulously utilised 3D-modeled reliefs coupled with custom typefaces. Every page feels like a living map, offering Switzerland's 26 cantons in ink and stamps. The negative spaces are filled with geometric patterns and abstract technicolor watermarks

And just when you think that the passport cannot get better than this, the studio presents you with an even more impressive aesthetic. Dynamic ultraviolet light reveals secret contour lines and architectural hotspots, turning the passport into a complex and interactive experience. The booklet's ID page consists of an image of the Pizzo Rotondo summit, located in the Saint-Gotthard Massif. The curvilinear topographical lines glow under the UV lights, which is likely to leave you speechless.

The inner covers are once again a testament to Switzerland's skilled artistry. They come with detailed hydrological maps depicting major water bodies like oceans, rivers, lakes and glaciers. How cool is that?

RETINAA shared more details of the brand new passport on Instagram. The side note read, “Physical security meets digital security. The Swiss passport datapage contains the holder's biometrics and thus requires the highest level of security. It was one of the most challenging components to design due to the sheer number of technologies and technical requirements. Under UV light, a network of isolines physically and symbolically safeguards the holder's data.”

