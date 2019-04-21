'No Place For Such Barbarism In Our Region': PM Modi On Sri Lanka Blasts

Sri Lanka Blasts: PM Modi said India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka in which 156 people died and 300 were injured. A string of six blasts hit five-star hotels and churches as worshippers attended Easter services.

"Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," PM Modi tweeted. Contemning the attacks, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka."

The blasts hit several high-end hotels and a church in Colombo, while two other churches were targeted outside Colombo, Sri Lanka police told news agency AFP. The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

Americans, British and Dutch citizens were among those killed in the six blasts, which also injured hundreds of people, AFP quoted a source in one of the hospitals as saying. Sri Lanka Blasts: The first blast was reported at St Anthony's Shrine, a well-known Catholic church in the capital Colombo.

Images circulating on social media and local news stations showed extensive damage at one of three churches targeted in the near simultaneous blasts on Sunday morning. Much of the church roof was blown out in the explosion, with roof tiles and splintered wood littering the floor and pools of blood in between wounded worshippers.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said she is in "constant touch" with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo".

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation," she tweeted.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo has shared details of helpline numbers for Indian citizens in need of assistance and for seeking clarification.

The numbers are: +94777903082, +94112422788, +94112422789, +94777902082 and +94772234176.

(With inputs from AFP and IANS)

