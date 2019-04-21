42 Dead As Multiple Blasts Hit Churches, Hotels In Sri Lanka On Easter: Updates

Sri Lanka Blasts: The blasts hit several high-end hotels and one church in the capital.

Multiple explosions hit three churches and three hotels this morning in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo amid Easter celebrations, police said Sunday. At least 80 people have been injured in the explosions, according to initial reports.

The blasts hit several high-end hotels and one church in the capital, while two additional churches were targeted outside Colombo, police said.

Here are the updates on explosions in Sri Lanka