42 Dead As Multiple Blasts Hit Churches, Hotels In Sri Lanka On Easter: Updates

World | | Updated: April 21, 2019 11:19 IST
Sri Lanka Blasts: The blasts hit several high-end hotels and one church in the capital.

Multiple explosions hit three churches and three hotels this morning  in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo amid Easter celebrations, police said Sunday. At least 80 people have been injured in the explosions, according to initial reports. 

The blasts hit several high-end hotels and one church in the capital, while two additional churches were targeted outside Colombo, police said.

Here are the updates on explosions in Sri Lanka


Apr 21, 2019
11:19 (IST)
The first explosion was reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and St Sebastian's in the town of Negombo just outside the capital. 
Apr 21, 2019
11:02 (IST)
Update: At least 42 people have been killed in multiple blasts in Sri Lanka, acccording to news agency AFP. 
Apr 21, 2019
10:58 (IST)
Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury, news agency PTI reported. 

Apr 21, 2019
10:58 (IST)
The blasts occurred at around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 
Apr 21, 2019
10:54 (IST)
"I Am In Constant Touch With High Commission In Colombo," Tweets Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted this morning that she is in constant touch with High Commissioner in Colombo after reports of blasts in Sri Lanka broke out. 
