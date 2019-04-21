42 Dead As Multiple Blasts Hit Churches, Hotels In Sri Lanka On Easter: Updates

Multiple explosions hit three churches and three hotels this morning in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo amid Easter celebrations, police said Sunday. At least 80 people have been injured in the explosions, according to initial reports.
The blasts hit several high-end hotels and one church in the capital, while two additional churches were targeted outside Colombo, police said.
Here are the updates on explosions in Sri Lanka
The first explosion was reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and St Sebastian's in the town of Negombo just outside the capital.
Update: At least 42 people have been killed in multiple blasts in Sri Lanka, acccording to news agency AFP.
Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury, news agency PTI reported.
The blasts occurred at around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
