"Spectacular": PM Modi Takes Part In Bhajan Clubbing Event In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in Bhajan clubbing, a modern trend where youngsters gather in concert-like settings to sing, clap and dance to Hindu devotional songs.

PM Modi attended the event on the 110th birthday anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at a park opposite the BJP headquarters here.

Seated on front row, PM Modi was seen clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument to a Bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram.

Most of the audience, and singers, were youngsters, who could be seen clapping to the tunes.

Bhajan clubbing is a modern, cultural trend where youngsters gather in high-energy, concert-style settings for the performance of traditional devotional songs.

The attendees, including many representing the Gen Z, chant, sing along, clap and dance to traditional spiritual lyrics set to modern, high-energy acoustic or electronic rhythms.

Held in a club-like atmosphere minus the alcohol, Bhajan clubbing is catching on in many Indian cities and abroad.

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