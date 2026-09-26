PM Modi Calls Bhajan Clubbing "Spectacular", Here's What It Is All About

Bhajan clubbing is a modern cultural trend where people come together in high-energy, concert-style settings to enjoy traditional devotional songs. These events have a lively atmosphere where people chant, sing along, clap and dance to spiritual lyrics.

In bhajan clubbing, traditional devotional songs are presented in a setting that feels more like a concert. The songs are performed with modern, high-energy acoustic or electronic rhythms, bringing a newer style to traditional devotional music.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in a bhajan clubbing event in Delhi. He attended the event on the 110th birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at a park opposite the BJP headquarters. Young attendees can be seen singing along, clapping to the tunes and dancing as the music plays. The trend has become a way for youngsters to take part in devotional music in a modern and energetic setting.

Sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi. Spectacular!"

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Seated in the front row, PM Modi was seen clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument to a bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram. Most of the audience and singers were youngsters, who could be seen clapping along to the tunes.

The attendees, including many representing Gen Z, chanted, sang along, clapped and danced to traditional spiritual lyrics set to modern, high-energy acoustic or electronic rhythms.