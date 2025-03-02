Special Investigation Team To Probe Congress Worker's Body Found In Suitcase In Haryana

Haryana Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the incident where Congress party worker Himani Narwal's body was found stuffed in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak.

Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar said, "SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are taking the help of cyber, FSL. We are investigating all angles."

The phone of the whoman who died, has also been recovered and the police is taking the help of the cyber and forensic teams in the investigation, the police official said.

Sampla DSP said that the the woman used to live alone in Haryana while her family stayed in Delhi.

"Police reached the spot once it received information. The dead body was found inside the bag. Later, she was identified as Himani Narwal...We called her family to the spot and her body was identified. We are investigating various angles. We will solve the matter as soon as possible," DSP Rajneesh Kumar said.

"A SIT has been formed...Her phone has been recovered...We are taking the help of cyber, FSL. We are investigating all angles. We are also checking the family background...Family has not expressed any suspicion...Her mother and brother live in Delhi. She lived here alone, and she was pursuing LL.B..." the police official said.

Meanwhile, the mother of Himani Narwal has alleged that elections and the party had claimed her life. "The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home, Savita said.

The woman's mother further said that the stature of her daughter Himani was rising in the party, "She was going with Rahul Gandhi, she was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous."

"We received a phone call from the Police Station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda), I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice..."

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Congress party has demanded an investigation and "whether it was someone from the party or outside will come out only through investigation."

"Her body is in the mortuary right now. Congress workers have gone there, associates of local MLA have gone there...Local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra will visit them, he is in touch...We have demanded an investigation and that the guilty should get strict punishment. Whether it was someone from the party or outside will come out only through investigation," Mr Hooda said.

