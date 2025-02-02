Advertisement
"Sorry To Spoil Udta Assam Party": Himanta Sarma As Poppy Farms Destroyed

Over 56 acres of poppy farming worth more than Rs 27 crore were destroyed in Goalpara district of Assam in January.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Sorry To Spoil Udta Assam Party": Himanta Sarma As Poppy Farms Destroyed
Himanta Biswa Sarma uploaded a video of destroying the poppy cultivation.
Guwahati:

Around 170 bighas (over 56 acres) of poppy farming worth more than Rs 27 crore were destroyed in Goalpara district of Assam in January, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

"Dear Local Pablo Escobars, Sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party! Because @Goalpara_Police destroyed 170 Bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char areas worth Rs 27.20 crore in January," Mr Sarma said in a post on X.

He also uploaded a video, showing a tractor smashing the purported poppy plantation amid the presence of a huge posse of policemen.

"So next time you think of drugs, think of @assampolice first. #AssamAgainstDrugs," the Chief Minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Poppy Cultivation, Assam
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.