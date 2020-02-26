"Where Was Amit Shah?" Sonia Gandhi Says He Must Quit Over Delhi Violence

Delhi Violence: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hit out at the centre for the violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and resign, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said today, hitting out at the government over the large-scale violence that has erupted in parts of northeast Delhi, killing 20 people and over 180 injured.

"What was the Home Minister doing since last week? What was the Home Minister doing earlier this week? Why were the paramilitary forces not called in earlier when the Home Ministry saw the situation worsening," Mrs Gandhi said at a press conference at the Congress headquarters in the capital.

"The central government, including the Home Minister, responsible. The Congress party demands that he resign immediately," she said.

Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests that began on Sunday, with reports of fresh arson and stone-throwing this morning.

The Cabinet Committee on Security - the final decision-making body on matters related to country's security - is meeting today to discuss the violence in the capital. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who visited the violence-hit areas last night, will brief the committee on the law and order situation.