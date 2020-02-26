21 Dead In Delhi Violence, PM Appeals For 'Peace, Brotherhood': 10 Points

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," PM Modi tweeted. Calling for calm, the Prime Minister said in another tweet, "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest."

There was fresh violence this morning with reports of arson and stone-throwing. A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura area. The shop was vandalised and burnt batteries were strewn on the road.

The body of an Intelligence Bureau officer - Ankit Sharma - was recovered from a drain in Delhi's Chand Bagh today. He was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a mob at the bride and beaten to death.

Late last night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the violence and met with top police officers. Mr Doval visited areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take stock of the law and order situation.

Mr Doval told NDTV that there are enough forces on the ground and that no one needs to fear. "People were doubting the capabilities and intentions of Delhi Police. This needs to addressed. People need to trust the man in uniform," he said.

Delhi Police has been heavily criticised for apparent inaction when the violence unfolded and for deploying inadequate forces on the ground. "The Ministry of Home Affairs is continually supporting us. We have adequate forces," Delhi police chef Amulya Patnaik told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The Delhi High Court, in a late-night order, asked the police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the unprecedented violence in the capital since for the last three days. The hearing by a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court took place at the residence of Justice S Muralidhar. The court was hearing an urgent petition seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities.

With the violence spiraling on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with cops and officials on Tuesday evening, his third in 24 hours. The meeting was also attended by top IPS officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner on Tuesday.

The violence, which left neighbourhoods looking as though it was a war zone, also led to the postponement of CBSE board exams to be held in affected areas on Wednesday. Large gatherings have been banned across northeast Delhi since Monday night.