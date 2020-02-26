18 Dead In Delhi Clashes, NSA Ajit Doval Visits Violence-Hit Areas

Northeast Delhi continues to remain tense after Tuesday's unprecedented violence.

The number of deaths in the unprecedented violence in Delhi since Sunday has risen to 18. Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests for more than 24 hours in northeast Delhi. Over 150 people have been injured in the clashes.

Late last night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the violence and met with top police officers. Mr Doval visited areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take stock of the law and order situation.

The Union Cabinet will meet today to discuss the violence in the capital.

The Delhi High Court, in a late-night order, asked the police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the unprecedented violence in the capital since for the last three days.

The hearing by a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar. The court was hearing an urgent petition seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities. The court will take up the case again at 2:15 pm today.

With the violence spiraling on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with cops and officials on Tuesday evening, his third in 24 hours. The meeting was also attended by top IPS officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner on Tuesday.

The Home Ministry had earlier said the situation was under control even as the number of people killed in the violence kept rising during the day. Ruling out deployment of the army to end violence, it had said enough police and paramilitary personnel were on the ground.



