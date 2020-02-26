Home Minister Amit Shah Holds 3rd Meeting In 24 Hours Over Delhi Clashes

Amit Shah has cancelled his Wednesday trip to Kerala (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who oversees law and order in Delhi, on Tuesday held his third meeting within 24 hours with senior officials of the police and the ministry amid violence in the northeastern part of the national capital. The meeting was also attended by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner.

13 people have been killed and more than 150 - including a child - injured as armed mobs rampaged through parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, looting and burning buildings and vehicles.

Smoke was seen rising from buildings and streets were strewn with rocks and broken glasses after three days of violence between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters.

The Home Ministry said that the situation was under control even as the number of people killed in the violence kept rising throughout the day. Ruling out deployment of Army to end violence, it said enough police and paramilitary personnel were on the ground.

In the wake of violence, Mr Shah has cancelled his Wednesday trip to Kerala.

Late at night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast Delhi, to take stock of the law and order situation.

The CBSE announced that the Class 10 and 12 board exams on Wednesday in northeast Delhi have been postponed.

The Delhi Police, which were slammed by critics over alleged inaction, on Tuesday evening, got the Jaffrabad Metro Station cleared of anti-citizenship law protesters.