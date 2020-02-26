Delhi Violence Live Updates: 13 Dead, Over 150 Injured In Northeast Delhi, Board Exams Postponed In Affected Areas

Delhi Violence: Several areas in northeast Delhi witnessed large scale violence on Tuesday.

Thirteen people have been killed and more than 150 - including a child - injured as armed mobs rampaged through parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, looting and burning buildings and vehicles as the government hosts US President Donald Trump and his family only 15 kilometres away. Smoke was seen rising from buildings and streets were strewn with rocks and broken glasses after three days of violence between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who oversees law and order in Delhi, held his third meeting within 24 hours over violence in the northeastern part of the national capital. The meeting was also attended by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner on Tuesday. The meeting came hours after Mr Shah discussed the law and order situation with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri. In the meeting, Mr Shah had urged the leaders to rise above politics to tackle the situation, news agency ANI reported

Here are the live updates of the situation in northeast Delhi:

Feb 26, 2020 08:10 (IST) CBSE postpones board exams in Northeast Delhi



The CBSE, in response to fears of students, has postponed Board exams scheduled for Wednesday in parts of northeast Delhi. These include two in English Literature for Class X and three in Media and Web Applications for Class XII. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered all private and government schools to remain closed.



Feb 26, 2020 07:43 (IST) Police disperse people who had gathered outside Arvind Kejriwal's house



Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against Delhi Violence and seeking restoration of peace.

Feb 26, 2020 07:42 (IST) Amit Shah holds third meeting in 24 hours



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who oversees law and order in Delhi, held his third meeting within 24 hours over violence in the northeastern part of the national capital. The meeting was also attended by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner on Tuesday. The meeting came hours after Mr Shah discussed the law and order situation with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri. In the meeting, Mr Shah had urged the leaders to rise above politics to tackle the situation, news agency ANI reported.

Feb 26, 2020 07:40 (IST) No mosque damaged in Delhi's Ashok Vihar: Police



"Some false information/news item has been circulating regarding damage to a mosque in Ashok Vihar area. It is to clarify that no such incident has taken place in the area of Ashok Vihar. Please do not spread false information," the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North West district said.

Feb 26, 2020 07:40 (IST) Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns Delhi violence



"Delhi's condition is extremely bad. It is saddening as it is India's capital. I regret that the government is not taking paying attention to it. Steps should have been taken within a few hours only but it has been two days and no the situation is getting worse," Mr Azad told news agency ANI.