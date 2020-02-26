"Chilling Reminder" Of 2002 Gujarat Riots: Sitaram Yechury On Delhi Violence

At least 23 people have died in the last three days, more than 200 have been injured amid violence since Sunday.

'Chilling Reminder' Of 2002 Gujarat Riots: Sitaram Yechury On Delhi Violence

Sitaram Yechury said there was no way to restore peace in Delhi other than by calling in the Army.

New Delhi:

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said the violence in Delhi is a "chilling reminder" of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He said there was no way to restore peace and normalcy in Delhi other than by calling in the Army.

"It's clear that the violence in Delhi has the sanction of police and that of the powers that govern them. Adequate compensation should be provided to the kin of the dead and those injured by the Centre and the state government," he said.

The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

