Delhi Violence Live Updates: Officials Working To Ensure 'Peace And Normalcy': PM Modi

Delhi Violence: Several areas in northeast Delhi witnessed large scale violence on Tuesday.

In his first reaction to incidents of violence in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed for peace and brotherhood, and said he has held an extensive review of the prevailing situation in various parts of the national capital. He also said it was important that calm and normalcy was restored at the earliest. "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," PM Modi tweeted. "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times," he added. At least 21 people have been killed in communal violence in northeast Delhi for the last few days. On the other hand, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said, Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and resign, hitting out at the government over the large-scale violence that has erupted in parts of northeast Delhi, killing 20 people and over 180 injured. "What was the Home Minister doing since last week? What was the Home Minister doing earlier this week? Why were the paramilitary forces not called in earlier when the Home Ministry saw the situation worsening," Mrs Gandhi said at a press conference at the Congress headquarters in the capital.

The violence-hit areas continue to remain tense this morning, with police and paramilitary personnel on the ground. Late last night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the violence and met with top police officers. Mr Doval visited areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take stock of the law and order situation. The Cabinet Committee on Security - the final decision-making body on matters related to the country's security - will meet today to discuss the violence in the capital. Smoke was seen rising from buildings and streets were strewn with rocks and broken glasses after three days of violence between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who oversees law and order in Delhi, held his third meeting within 24 hours over violence in the northeastern part of the national capital.

Here are the live updates of the northeast Delhi violence:

Feb 26, 2020 14:47 (IST) "We can't let another 1984 happen, not under watch of this court," says High Court



Delhi violence matter in Delhi High Court: The Court says, we cannot let another 1984 happen in this country; Not under the watch of this Court.

Feb 26, 2020 13:54 (IST) Delhi Violence Update: PM Appeals For "Peace, Brotherhood" Amid Delhi Violence



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying, "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest."

Feb 26, 2020 13:53 (IST) Death Toll Rises to 21



The number of deaths in the unprecedented violence in Delhi since Sunday has risen to 21. Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests for more than 24 hours in northeast Delhi.



Feb 26, 2020 13:30 (IST) Sonia Gandhi demands Amit Shah's Resignation



I am deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Delhi. We called for an emergency meeting on this. This seems to be a well-planned incident. BJP leaders are making open and threatening statements. Such statements were made last week as well. A police offer has been killed and journalists have been attacked too. All of northeast Delhi is tense. Congress believes that the entire incident is because of the inefficiency of the Home Minister. Congress demands that the Home Minister gives his resignation immediately. What was the Home Minister doing since last week? Why were the paramilitary forces not called in earlier when the Home Ministry saw the situation worsening. Immediate and effective measures are needed to control the situation. Security must be deployed adequately so as to ensure that such shameful incidents do not continue. Civil servants must be deployed across all sensitive areas to ensure calm. The Chief Minister and Delhi must himself be visible in all troubled areas to ensure work is being done on the ground. Both leaders of the Central government and the state government are expected to make official statements. Some comments are seen on social media, but nothing has been said officially.



Feb 26, 2020 13:16 (IST) Police conduct flag march in Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas as fresh violence erupts



The police conducted flag march in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura and Khajuri Khas on Tuesday after the areas witnessed arson and stone-pelting. A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura. The shop was vandalised and burnt batteries were strewn on the road.

Feb 26, 2020 12:39 (IST) Contact numbers of riot victims



Any person who wants the details of any victim, he or she may contact the following officers. Delhi Police: Any person who wants the details of any victim, he or she may contact the following officers. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/casFST2mnx - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020 Any person who wants the details of any victim, he or she may contact the following officers.

Feb 26, 2020 11:53 (IST) Shaheen Bagh matter to be heard by Top Court on March 23



The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on petitions to remove the anti-citizenship law protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to March 23, saying it's "time for all parties to lower temperatures". The top court had adjourned the hearing in the matter after the interlocutors appointed by it submitted their report in a sealed cover on Monday. Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, who were named as mediators, were tasked with persuading the protesters to continue their agitation in another location, so the road can reopen and commuters do not face problems.

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on petitions to remove the anti-citizenship law protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to March 23, saying it's "time for all parties to lower temperatures". The top court had adjourned the hearing in the matter after the interlocutors appointed by it submitted their report in a sealed cover on Monday. Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, who were named as mediators, were tasked with persuading the protesters to continue their agitation in another location, so the road can reopen and commuters do not face problems.

Feb 26, 2020 11:51 (IST) A team of Fire Department is conducting cooling operation at the tyre market in Gokulpuri area; the market was set ablaze on 24th February. Delhi: A team of Fire Department is conducting cooling operation at the tyre market in Gokulpuri area; the market was set ablaze on 24th February. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/2VvzvZPavM - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020 A team of Fire Department is conducting cooling operation at the tyre market in Gokulpuri area; the market was set ablaze on 24th February.

Feb 26, 2020 11:32 (IST) "Enough Forces On Ground In Delhi, No One Needs To Fear": NSA Ajit Doval



There are enough forces on the ground and no one needs to fear, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval told NDTV after he took stock of the situation in a part of Delhi that saw unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests since Sunday. The clashes have killed 20 and left over 150 injured. Mr Doval, who visited areas affected by the violence late last night, said "no law-abiding citizen would be harmed anyway by anyone".



Feb 26, 2020 11:30 (IST) Section 144 in northeast Delhi to continue



After unprecedented violence in Delhi, prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed in several parts of the national capital, will continue till further order, sources said on Wednesday. Sources in the Delhi Police confirmed that the prohibitory orders which were imposed on Tuesday haven't been lifted as of now and status quo remains. However, the police official refused to confirm anything about the shoot at sight orders. According to sources, no officer in Delhi Police ordered for shoot-at-sight till now. Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence on Monday and Tuesday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed in which 17 persons are confirmed dead.

Feb 26, 2020 11:12 (IST) Death Toll Rises to 20



The number of deaths in the unprecedented violence in Delhi since Sunday has risen to 20. Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests for more than 24 hours in northeast Delhi.

Feb 26, 2020 10:59 (IST) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said Army should be called in and police is unable to control situation in northeast Delhi where 18 people have died and over 150 have been injured amid clashes between pro and anti-citizenship law protesters. Mr Kejriwal's latest remark is a turnaround after he told reporters on Tuesday that Army was not required in the area to control the violence.



Feb 26, 2020 10:58 (IST) Security personnel conducting flag-march in Maujpur area in Delhi. Delhi: Security personnel conducting flag-march in Maujpur area. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/FBPpeVegm0 - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020 Security personnel conducting flag-march in Maujpur area in Delhi.

Feb 26, 2020 09:59 (IST) Ajit Doval has been given charge of bringing Delhi violence under control



NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. He's going to brief PM and Cabinet about the situation. Ajit Doval last night visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other parts of Northeast Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities: Government Sources NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. He's going to brief PM and Cabinet about the situation. Ajit Doval last night visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other parts of Northeast Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities: Government Sources

Feb 26, 2020 09:47 (IST) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, today.

Feb 26, 2020 09:37 (IST) Death Toll Rises to 18



The number of deaths in the unprecedented violence in Delhi since Sunday has risen to 18. Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests for more than 24 hours in northeast Delhi. Over 150 people have been injured in the clashes.

Feb 26, 2020 09:21 (IST) NSA Ajit Doval Visits Violence-Hit Areas



Late last night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the violence and met with top police officers. Mr Doval visited areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take stock of the law and order situation. With the violence spiraling on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with cops and officials on Tuesday evening, his third in 24 hours. The meeting was also attended by top IPS officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner on Tuesday.

Feb 26, 2020 09:17 (IST) Police Uses Water Cannons



Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee organise a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. People have gathered here demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. Delhi: Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee organise a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. People have gathered here demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. pic.twitter.com/pwMwAZETPe - ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020 Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee organise a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. People have gathered here demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace.

Feb 26, 2020 09:07 (IST) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the family of the injured Shahdara DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Amit Sharma and inquired about his health, news agency ANI quoted as saying.

Feb 26, 2020 08:58 (IST) Latest visuals of Northeast Delhi



Latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri, some of the Northeast Delhi areas where violence has been ongoing. Many security personnel have been deployed here. Delhi: Latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri. Security personnel deployed in these areas. #NortheastDelhipic.twitter.com/wPoPwsnDDH - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020 Latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri, some of the Northeast Delhi areas where violence has been ongoing. Many security personnel have been deployed here.

Feb 26, 2020 08:56 (IST) Death Toll Rises to 17



The number of deaths in the unprecedented violence in Delhi since Sunday has risen to 17. Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests for more than 24 hours in northeast Delhi. Over 150 people have been injured in the clashes.

Feb 26, 2020 08:45 (IST) Delhi is Burning, says Manish Tiwari



Condemning the violence which is taking place at Northeast Delhi since last Sunday, MP Manish Tiwari said on the day that US President Donald Trump was in Delhi, it was burning and "people were butchered". State of National Capital



Day when @realDonaldTrump was in town

Delhi burnt.People were butchered.



Doors of Courts were knocked at midnight for safe passage



Not 1word of condemnation /solace from;@narendramodi,@AmitShah,@JPNadda



Condemning the violence which is taking place at Northeast Delhi since last Sunday, MP Manish Tiwari said on the day that US President Donald Trump was in Delhi, it was burning and "people were butchered".

Feb 26, 2020 08:30 (IST) US lawmakers express concern over Delhi violence



The violence over the amended citizenship act in India's capital New Delhi drew sharp reactions from US lawmakers with the mainstream media prominently reporting it along with the just-concluded visit of President Donald Trump. Reacting to the violence that has claimed at least 13 lives in the past a couple of days, US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the "deadly surge of religious intolerance in India is horrifying". "Democracies should not tolerate division and discrimination or promote laws that undermine religious freedom," she said in a tweet, adding that the "world is watching".

Feb 26, 2020 08:10 (IST) CBSE postpones board exams in Northeast Delhi



The CBSE, in response to fears of students, has postponed Board exams scheduled for Wednesday in parts of northeast Delhi. These include two in English Literature for Class X and three in Media and Web Applications for Class XII. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered all private and government schools to remain closed.



Feb 26, 2020 07:43 (IST) Police disperse people who had gathered outside Arvind Kejriwal's house



Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against Delhi Violence and seeking restoration of peace. Delhi: Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. https://t.co/NWz03HQkQTpic.twitter.com/ybGwIw0cqo - ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020 Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against Delhi Violence and seeking restoration of peace.

Feb 26, 2020 07:42 (IST) Amit Shah holds third meeting in 24 hours



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who oversees law and order in Delhi, held his third meeting within 24 hours over violence in the northeastern part of the national capital. The meeting was also attended by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner on Tuesday. The meeting came hours after Mr Shah discussed the law and order situation with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri. In the meeting, Mr Shah had urged the leaders to rise above politics to tackle the situation, news agency ANI reported.

Feb 26, 2020 07:40 (IST) No mosque damaged in Delhi's Ashok Vihar: Police



"Some false information/news item has been circulating regarding damage to a mosque in Ashok Vihar area. It is to clarify that no such incident has taken place in the area of Ashok Vihar. Please do not spread false information," the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North West district said.

Feb 26, 2020 07:40 (IST) Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns Delhi violence



"Delhi's condition is extremely bad. It is saddening as it is India's capital. I regret that the government is not taking paying attention to it. Steps should have been taken within a few hours only but it has been two days and no the situation is getting worse," Mr Azad told news agency ANI.