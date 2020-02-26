Delhi Violence: JNU, Jamia Students Protest Near Arvind Kejriwal's Home, Water Cannons Used

Delhi Violence: Water cannons used to disperse the crowd protesting outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Delhi Police today dispersed the crowd gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, who assembled there late last night and were demanding action against perpetrators of the violence in Delhi. The crowd mainly consisted of students from JNU, members of the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC). They had surrounded Mr Kejriwal's residence.

The protesters gathered at around midnight. Police personnel were seen removing them at around 3:30 am.

The students were demanding to meet him and submit a charter of demands over violence in the capital. Water cannons were used by the Delhi Police to disperse the crowd. The students later alleged that they were detained by the police and taken to nearby Civil Lines police station.

JNU and Jamia student protesters gather outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi

Appealing to Mr Kejriwal to take action against the violence in affected areas in North-East Delhi, protesters who called themselves concerned citizens, asked the Chief Minister to personally visit affected areas with local MLAs and organise peace marches to de-escalate tensions.

They also urged the Chief Minister to inform citizens about steps taken by the Delhi government and allow all rescue operations to reach hospitals from the affected areas.

They further appealed to identify perpetrators of violence and take action against them.

Late last evening, Mr Kejriwal called an urgent meeting at his residence, of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of North East Delhi, to take stock of the situation and issued instructions to take all necessary steps to restore peace.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation and visited violence-hit areas.

At least 17 persons have died so far and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in North-East Delhi from Monday.

(Inputs from ANI and IANS)

