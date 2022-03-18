Sonia Gandhi Likely To Meet Ghulam Nabi Azad Today As 'Rebels' Crank Up Pressure

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to meet Ghulam Nabi Azad today, according to sources. The meeting comes a day after the core group of Congress's G-23 dissidents, led by Mr Azad, met to discuss the way ahead for Congress.

Upset with the stance of the loyalists at the Working Committee, which insists on reaffirming the leadership of the Gandhis despite serial losses, the dissidents have been having a series of meetings since Friday. This time, the CWC, the party's highest decision-making body -- had turned down Sonia Gandhi's offer to step down from all posts with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The G-23 has been persistently seeking a restructuring of the organisation since it first wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 about it after of a string of electoral losses and the party's diminishing clout.

The group had, in a statement on Wednesday, said the "only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels." They insisted they want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way."