Yogi Adityanath Gives Land Documents To Tribals Weeks After UP Massacre

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday handed over land documents to 281 residents of Sonbhadra, where 11 tribals had been killed in a land dispute on July 17.

Yogi Adityanath gave allotment of lease of a total 852 bigha of land to 281 beneficiaries, mostly tribals.

He also gifted developmental projects worth Rs 339.80 crore to the district, laying the foundation of 11 schemes and inaugurating 35 projects. He also announced a residential girl school and a police outpost for the village.

The Chief Minister said that 292 families in Umbha were given benefit of Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna. Families of 11 people, who were killed in the firing incident, were given monetary assistance worth Rs 18.50 lakh each. Mahila pension was sanctioned to their families and each injured was given monetary assistance of Rs 6 lakh.

The Chief Minister took a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said: "I want to ask 'shahzadi' of the Congress whether she will apologise for the injustice done to the poor tribals? Will she fight to ensure action against those involved in land grab?"

Yogi Adityanth had earlier blamed Congress for the deaths in Umbha village, saying that the roots of the land dispute had been laid more than 50 years.

"A Congress Rajya Sabha MP had registered a society in 1952 and had fraudulently grabbed the land of poor tribals and the land owners were made landless by him," he said.

The Chief Minister said that a probe had revealed that SP, BSP and Congress, in collusion with land sharks, had grabbed more than 1 lakh bigha of the land of tribals. "We will spare none," he assured.

Priyanka Gandhi had attempted to enter the village to meet the tribals and was detained in Chunar town on July 19. She later visited the village on August 13.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.