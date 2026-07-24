'Assured Paper Leak Discussion In Parliament': Sonam Wangchuk On Ending Fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended his 26-day-long fast last night, said that while it is the end of hunger - it is the beginning of accountability. LIVE UPDATES

Wangchuk, in a video message, said that he received assurances from the government after nearly two days of "bargaining".

"Finally we got it from the government," he said.

The three assurances include: The issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed in the Parliament; families of those who died by suicide in the recent NEET examination paper leak will be given adequate compensation; and there would be no cases registered against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20.

The video also included a clip of the activist ending his hunger strike, with visuals showing Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh helping Wangchuk to take a sip from a cup. "I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you," Wangchuk said while holding the hands of Nadda and Singh.

Turning to his wife, he then said, "Gitanjali has always been by my side. I don't want to thank you but express my feelings."

In the clip, Nadda was also seen reading out the government's assurances.

Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. On July 18, he was removed from the protest site and taken to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors flagged his deteriorating health.

His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, soon moved the Delhi High Court, alleging negligence at the government-run facility. After two days of hearing, the court allowed him to be shifted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital - where he broke his fast.

PM Modi's message for Sonam Wangchuk

Hours after Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to follow medical advice and regain his health.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I urge Sonam ji to follow the doctors' advice in his daily routine and regain his old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Almighty for his good health."

Earlier, in a video statement, the PM promised more action in paper leak cases. "Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for the lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months," he said.

"The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year. It was very important to take the exams immediately...I gave instructions to the departments for the fast-track court," he added.