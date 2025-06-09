Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: What We Know So Far

In a shocking turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was found in deep gorge in Meghalaya during their honeymoon has been arrested for his murder.

According to police, the victim's wife had an affair with Raj Kushwaha, that allegedly drove her to hire contract killers to eliminate her husband. He too was arrested.

According to Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee, and they would speak on the phone a lot.

Here's what we know so far about this case:



Raja Raghuvanshi and his newly married wife Sonam left for their honeymoon to Meghalaya on May 20.

They were reported missing on May 23 and a scooter they had rented was found abandoned at Sohrarim.

10 days later, on June 2, the man's body was found dead in a deep gorge. The search was on for his missing wife.

On June 7, police confirmed three arrests in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Yesterday (June 8), Sonam was found at a dhaba in Ghazipur and was swooped away by the cops.

Uttar Pradesh police claimed they found Sonam distraught and unwell at a dhaba in Nandganj, while Meghalaya cops asserted she "voluntarily surrendered" at the police station.

Sonam's family came out in her support and outright denied that she could murder her husband.

Raja Raghuvanshi's family has demanded justice after the victim's wife surrendered to killing him. Raja's brother, Sachin, said that Sonam being found alive raises many questions.

Meghalaya cops believe Sonam was in an extra-marital affair that led to Raja's murder. She orchestrated the murder with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, according to them.