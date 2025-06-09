Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Wife Sonam Was Found Near A Dhaba In UP, Say Cops

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonam Raghuvansi was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road in Uttar Pradesh. She and her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja's body was recovered on June 2 in a gorge near Cherrapunji, Meghalaya.

Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.

After Sonam was found in Uttar Pradesh, the police officials sent her to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment. Now she is kept in the Sakhi One Stop Centre, the official said. Sakhi One Stop Centre is a shelter for women who are victims of violence.

Meanwhile, three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have also been caught in connection with the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist who went missing with his wife in Meghalaya last month.

This announcement was made by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. He further said that the police's operation is still underway to catch one more assailant.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Sangma wrote, "Within 7 days, a breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case ... 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, a female has also surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant... "

Meghalaya DGP told ANI that 3 men were arrested, while the woman who had surrendered was identified as Sonam, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi.

On Friday, the family of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed from Madhya Pradesh's Indore whose body was found in a gorge near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, went missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state. The couple was last seen on May 23.

Later, on June 2, Raja's body was found in a gorge at Sohrarim near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.