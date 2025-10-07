Some Tried To Use Zubeen Garg's Death To Turn Assam Into Nepal: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that his government will register a police case against those who provoked people on the Zubeen Garg death case issue. If opposition politicians are involved, they also will be named in police cases, said Sarma. "I am sure Gaurav Gogoi will also be questioned in this case," he said.

Sarma also warned, "Some people are trying to turn Assam into Nepal, we won't spare them".

"We are going to register an omnibus case against those who provoked people on the Zubeen Garg issue, and I am sure Gaurav Gogoi will also be questioned in this case. Just like we registered a case during anti-CAA protests, here as well we will register a case against those who were trying to create trouble outside the airport or during public tribute, and these steps are politically motivated. No one will be spared. Some people are trying to turn Assam into Nepal, we won't spare them," he said.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of derailing and diverting the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi said, "The people of Assam want the government to come up with answers behind the death of Zubeen Garg. What is unfortunate is that the Chief Minister is deliberately derailing the investigation. Instead of giving us answers related to Zubeen Garg's death, he is releasing certain information that questions the morality of the deceased and those around him."

"People of Assam do not want a lecture on morality from Himanta Biswa Sarma. They do not want a character certificate from the likes of Himanta Biswa Sarma ji. People simply want the truth behind Zubeen Garg's death to come out," he added.

Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister's actions appear to be an attempt to shield event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who had invited Zubeen Garg to Singapore.

"The way he has been diverting the probe, it seems his mission is not to deliver justice to Zubeen Garg, but to save Shyamkanu Mahanta.

People in Assam feel that the Chief Minister enjoys a close relationship with the Mahanta family and has had an old association with several of its members who have received his blessings," he said.

"Let justice be done. There is no need for lectures on morality or character certificates. Stop trying to save Shyamkanu Mahanta by derailing the investigation," he appealed.

Gogoi further took a dig at the BJP, saying the party's own members and IT cell are politicising the issue.

"I think the Chief Minister should look within his party. Read the tweets of his MLAs and the posts by prominent BJP IT cell members. I have seen comments on those posts by BJP supporters and Zubeen Garg fans from Assam themselves, asking their own IT cell to stop politicising his death."

"Zubeen Garg stood against the CAA and communal divisiveness. Even BJP's young supporters are reminding their leadership what Zubeen Garg stood for," he added.

Garg died by drowning while swimming in the sea on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to perform in the festival.