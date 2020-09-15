Soldier Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Officials said the Army has given a "befitting response" to Pakistani shelling (File)

An Army soldier was killed and two others including an officer were injured after Pakistani forces fired at Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The firing started this evening.

The injured including a Major-rank officer have been shifted to hospital. There have been frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the Army has given a "befitting response" to Pakistani shelling and positions across the LoC have been targeted.

More than 3,000 ceasefire violations have been reported this year, the highest in recent years.

India is engaged in a prolonged stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Officials said the situation along the LoC is also getting "murky".

"Pakistan is trying to push terrorists and smuggle weapons into Jammu and Kashmir. The number of ceasefire violations is clear indication that they want to keep the pot boiling when the Army engaged in a border row with China," said an officer.