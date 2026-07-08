Snake Slithers Into Hostel And Bites 4 Sleeping Girls, 1 Dies

A poisonous snake slithered into a hostel in Jharkhand's Lohardaga town and bit four girls. One student died and three are under treatment.

The incident occurred at Samsira Higher Secondary Residential School in the Kudu police station area. One student was treated at Sadar Hospital, one was referred to RIMS, and the third is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The students were sleeping in a room when the snake bit them, triggering panic in the hostel.

A teacher rushed the students to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where one student died.

The student who died has been identified as 12-year-old Varsha Oraon, a resident of Salgi Alaudi Nava Toli.

14-year-old Manisha Kumari, injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. Meanwhile, considering the critical condition of 11-year-old Fulmania Oraon and Anisa Kumari, also 11, doctors have referred them to RIMS for better treatment.

After the incident, a crowd of family members and locals gathered at the hospital premises. Kudu Police Station in-charge Ajit Kumar stated that the police have been informed of the incident and are taking action.