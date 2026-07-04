Woman, 32, Raped By Neighbour In Jharkhand: Cops

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday, after the woman lodged a complaint at Dumka Town police station on June 29, they said.

The man had been allegedly blackmailing her over a video clip, a police officer said.

"Based on the complaint, we arrested the accused, who has been sent to jail after being produced in a court. An investigation is underway," Dumka Town police station in-charge Ashok Ram said.

In her complaint, the woman stated that the accused took her on his scooter to a nursing training centre, and allegedly raped her inside a room of the building under the pretext of deleting the video.

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