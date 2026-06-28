2 Killed, 2 Injured In Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand

Two people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed and two others sustained burn injuries in incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand on Sunday, officials said.

In Ranchi district, a forest guard, Roshan Shrivastava (32), was killed after lightning struck him and two of his colleagues while they were inspecting the construction of a watchtower near Kala Mahadev in the Sonahatu police station area.

"All three were taken to the Sonahatu Community Health Centre. Shrivastava was later referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, where he succumbed to his injuries," Sonahatu police station in-charge Prem Pradeep said.

The two injured persons suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment, officials said.

In Lohardaga district, a three-year-old girl died after being struck by lightning in Jhumartoli village in the Kairo police station area.

The child had been left under a tree by her mother, who had gone to look for her goats, when lightning struck the area, officials said.

The girl was rushed to Kuru Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

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