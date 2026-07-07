Bank Delays Money Due To KYC, Tribal Man Dies, Family Protests With Body

A tribal man died allegedly due to lack of treatment after he did not receive money from his Jharkhand Gramin Bank account on time, sparking protests in Garhwa district.

Angry family members and villagers staged a sit-in at the bank on Monday with the body of Ratan Lakra alleging that his death was caused by the bank's negligence.

The incident took place under Bargarh police station limits.

Jharkhand is a tribal-dominated state, but the death of a tribal due to lack of treatment amid alleged systemic negligence has raised serious questions.

According to the family, money was lying in the bank account but was not released because e-KYC had not been completed. By the time the e-KYC was done, the patient had died due to lack of treatment.

After they did not get the money on time, agitated relatives and villagers reached Jharkhand Gramin Bank with the body and staged a protest.

The family alleged that the bank manager made them run around for three months to get the e-KYC done. Later, on the instructions of the regional manager, they brought the ailing man, who was on his deathbed, to the bank for e-KYC. Even after the e-KYC was completed, they were made to run around for the money, which they never received.

Ratan Lakra died on Monday. Lakra used to receive a government pension in his Gramin Bank account and the money was meant for his treatment.

The relatives and villagers are now demanding action against those responsible.

"We kept running from pillar to post. Even after the e-KYC was completed, we were not given the money. Today he has died because he could not get treatment," Phoolmani Toppo, Lakra's daughter-in-law, said.

Bank officials, however, disputed the family's claims. "The e-KYC had been completed, but after that no family member came to the bank to withdraw the money. That is why no amount was withdrawn. Today, after his death, they have come to the bank with the body," Vikas Kumar, Cashier at Jharkhand Gramin Bank, said.

The bank maintained that the money was still available in the account and denied withholding the funds. Police said they are looking into the matter.

(With Inputs From Chandan Kumar Kashyap)