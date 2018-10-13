India Has Strong Laws For Women Protection, Says Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani was replying to a question about the #MeToo movement (File)

Amid the ongoing #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Friday that the country has very strict laws in place to protect women, who can approach police and the courts to get justice.

"For protection of women, there are police machinery and very stringent laws in our country. If a woman wants legal protection, she can approach the nearest police station. She can also knock on the doors of the courts to get justice," Ms Irani said.

The union textile minister was replying to a question about the #MeToo movement at a program organised by the BJP to mark birth centenary of its stalwart Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia.

On Thursday, asked about allegations of sexual harassment against her ministerial colleague MJ Akbar, Ms Irani had said in Mumbai that it was for him to make a statement on the issue.

In Indore, Ms Irani also said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision to enact a law providing for the death penalty to those found guilty of raping minor girls.

She also said that rape survivors should get all possible help so that they can lead a normal life.

"If we look at the genesis of (sexual) crimes, they start with eve-teasing and lead to more heinous crimes," the minister said.

"Family members or social workers should inform local police and public representatives immediately if they come to know about instances of eve-teasing in the area," she said.