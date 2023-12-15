'Such Ignorance...': Smriti Irani Slammed In Row Over Paid Menstrual Leave

Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha on Friday ripped into Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani for comments dismissing mandatory paid menstrual leave by workplaces. Ms Irani had told Parliament "menstruation is a physiological phenomenon", that "only a small proportion of women/girls suffer (severe pain)", and that most of these cases could be "managed by medication".

"Menstruation isn't a choice... it is a biological reality (and) denying paid leave ignores the genuine pain countless women endure," the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader said on X (formerly Twitter).

Ms Kavitha said she had been left "disheartened" by the minister's response.

"As a woman, it is appalling to see such ignorance... for our struggles... our journeys... we deserve a level playing field and that is a non-negotiable. As a woman, it is disconcerting to see a lack of empathy for genuine challenges women face and the fight we have to put up for everything."

"It is high time (we) bridge the gap between policy-making and reality with empathy and reason."

Ms Irani triggered a row this week after shooting down Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha's questions on paid menstrual leave being made mandatory for all workplaces.

"... menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap... it is a natural part of women's life journey. We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody, who does not menstruate, has a particular viewpoint..." the Union Minister said.

The debate started last week after Ms Irani, responding to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, said there is "no proposal under consideration to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory..."

The minister pointed to other kinds of leave and seemed to suggest women, many of whom experience severe, almost debilitating, pain during menstruation make do with those, including leave set aside for other purposes, such as time off for child care and maternity.

Meanwhile, the Personnel Ministry last week stepped back from this topic, declaring it best examined by the Union Health Ministry. This was after a parliamentary panel recommended it consult with stakeholders to frame a menstrual leave policy for government employees.

The standing committee on personnel had noted "menstruation debilitates most women and affects their productivity and performance at the workplace", and recommended menstrual leave every month, or year, for women without demand for medical certificates, or any justification, in return.